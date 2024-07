SHE’S ACTING LIKE SHE’S PRESIDENT ALREADY, NOT VP:

BREAKING: VP Harris speaks after meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu

Harris calling for an immediate cease-fire deal to free the hostages.

The VP saying she “will not be silent" about the suffering in Gaza, the "devastating" loss of life and the "dire" humanitarian crisis. pic.twitter.com/Fe5QPoOuFh

