MORE EVIDENCE THAT THEY’RE EXPECTING A WAR:

The Biden/Harris admin expunged Navy Seals who refused the covid vas, denying them religious exemptions. Now the Navy has settled, restoring the Seals' records & admitting it violated the Seals' religious liberty. The mandates harmed national security & civil rights. https://t.co/EvDbu9rA4J pic.twitter.com/0KoTB4CoaQ

— Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) July 25, 2024