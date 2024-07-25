NOT A STRETCH: The antisemites burning American flags are the bad guys.
And yet the press is gaslighting us on this, to protect Kamala, who supports the antisemites burning American flags despite lip service to the contrary.
Related:
Independents Only-
Trump: 53% (+20)
Harris: 33%
Someone Else: 9%
Not Sure: 5%
We have done more Harris polling than almost any pollster. So this is no surprise to us. And it’s consistent with our last Biden v Trump poll. She did not improve on Biden. https://t.co/QypzA6cQIu
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 25, 2024