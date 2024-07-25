I DUNNO, IS LIFE WITH A FANNY PACK WORTH SAVING? Have No Fear, You Have Your FEAR Bag With You: FEAR, in this case, stands for “Forget Everything And Run.” “I’ve learned that ‘prepping’ isn’t just a good idea for people who live in hurricane-prone areas, it’s an absolute necessity. But you don’t have to have an open line of credit at your local military surplus store in order to be ready for life’s little hiccups. Rather, there are simple, easy steps you can take right now to make your life easier and safer, and one of those steps is always having the little bits and pieces of your life you need to make things easier, ready to go at a moment’s notice. One of the easiest is to create a bail out bag, or as I’ve also heard them called, a FEAR bag, which is short for ‘Forget Everything And Run.'”