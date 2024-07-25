WE KNOW WHAT SIDE THEY’RE ON: Biden-Harris Admin Denied Resources to Police During Pro-Hamas Protest Where Agitators Burned American Flag, Committee Chairman Says.
Like the Secret Service and Trump.
