STRIPPING DEAD SOLDIERS OF MEDALS WILL BOOST MORALE AND HELP THE RECRUITING CRISIS FOR SURE: Pentagon to review Medals of Honor awarded to soldiers for 1890 Wounded Knee actions.

In the months after the massacre, the Army awarded 18 Medals of Honor to soldiers in the ranks of private to captain, according to service records. The citations justifying the medals ranged greatly. One included just a single word: “Bravery.” Another went into more detail: “Went to rescue of the commanding officer who had fallen severely wounded, picked him up and carried him out of range of the hostile guns.”

I don’t know how you “review” that after 134 years.