HE’S RIGHT:

The Noble People have said that they will conquer the West through three means:

1) Through the womb of their women

2) Through Hijra (immigration)

3) By using your miserable freedoms against you

They have f**king told you this for decades and you sit idly and yawn in apathy.… https://t.co/ORseIbDE84

— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 25, 2024