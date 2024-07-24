WELL, BIDEN ISN’T RESIGNING, BUT HE’S GIVING WHAT LOOKS LIKE A CAMPAIGN SPEECH — FOR HIS NEXT 6 MONTHS IN OFFICE. It would help if he could speak like a normal person. His voice sounds weird and his enunciation is off. And his condemnation of extremism and violence would play better if angry mobs of terrorist sympathizers hadn’t invaded the Capitol and burned American flags while desecrating monuments around Washington.

It would be nice if we had a president who would protect our monuments.

UPDATE: Jesse Watters’ sum-up: “Damage control for a failed presidency.”