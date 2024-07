JOHN DEERE IS A DISAPPOINTMENT:

Wow. John Deere CEO John May should resign or be fired over this video. Listen up because you won’t believe what he admits.

He admits to seeking specific races for board seats and that "diverse" board members have questioned why certain non-diverse people were hired and how to… pic.twitter.com/IB2P4W5C6l

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 24, 2024