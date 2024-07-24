RON HART: The ‘Useful Idiot’ Was No Longer Useful. Bye Bye, Biden.
Related, seen on Facebook:
“I don’t want to go on the cart . . . ”
“I feel happy! I feel happy!” “I think I’ll go for a walk!”
“Shut up, you’re not fooling anyone.”
RON HART: The ‘Useful Idiot’ Was No Longer Useful. Bye Bye, Biden.
Related, seen on Facebook:
“I don’t want to go on the cart . . . ”
“I feel happy! I feel happy!” “I think I’ll go for a walk!”
“Shut up, you’re not fooling anyone.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.