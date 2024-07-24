LOL, JEN RUBIN:

Oh, come ON! Hillary Clinton ran her whole campaign on her first name: "Hillary!" This prunish scolding is the sort of thing that makes women look insecure, thinskinned & unable to mix it up. "Kamala!" works. To paraphrase another Clinton: Embrace the name recognition, stupid! https://t.co/2hWWQadIE7 — Elizabeth Scalia (@TheAnchoress) July 24, 2024

Whenever a woman runs, you get a lot of other women trying to police dialogue. Remember Hillary’s “Ban Bossy” posse? They wanted you not to talk about women being bossy because Hillary is bossy. Now they’re demanding dignity for Kamala because, well, you know. None of this has to be consistent or make sense, it just has to intimidate opponents and encourage the mushy middle to not listen. Didn’t work for Hillary, won’t work here.

Also, Kamala is running against a guy known for decades as The Donald.

