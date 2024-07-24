SO A WHILE BACK I mentioned Andrew Wareham’s novel Damned Un-English, the first of a new series on WWI submarine warfare, and I should have also recommended John Biggins’ Otto Prohaska novels, which are WWI submarine warfare from the viewpoint of the Austro-Hungarian navy. Really excellent books, and the ending, in which the protagonist returns to base to discover that the empire he served no longer exists, and the confusion and dislocation attendant on that, felt . . . disturbingly modern.