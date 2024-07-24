A FRIEND COMMENTS: “THEY GIVE YOU A LOT TO REACT AGAINST.” Why Yale Law Is So Good At Producing Reactionaries Like JD Vance.
Though the term “reactionary” has its origins in Marxist cant and is thus a compliment.
A FRIEND COMMENTS: “THEY GIVE YOU A LOT TO REACT AGAINST.” Why Yale Law Is So Good At Producing Reactionaries Like JD Vance.
Though the term “reactionary” has its origins in Marxist cant and is thus a compliment.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.