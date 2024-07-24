YOU WANT MORE ANTS? BECAUSE THIS IS HOW YOU GET MORE ANTS: Harvard Caves. “Harvard University’s highest governing body, the Harvard Corporation, reversed its decision to withhold degrees from 11 students who participated in an unlawful anti-Israel encampment, including a Pakistani Rhodes Scholar now set to attend the University of Oxford next year.”
