HE LEFT THE RACE BEFORE BEING NOMINATED: Was the War Chest Transfer From Biden to Harris Legal? “If Mr. Biden drops out before the Democratic Party formally makes him its nominee, then Federal Election Commission rules dictate that no more than $2,000 of any campaign funds that he raised may be transferred to any other candidate, including Ms. Harris. The Federal Election Campaign Act governs what a presidential campaign may do with ‘excess campaign funds,’ which is what the money left in the Biden for President campaign will legally be considered if he is no longer a candidate. Those excess funds may be contributed in an unlimited amount to the Democratic National Committee or an independent expenditure committee. Presidential campaigns may also contribute such funds to other federal campaigns, subject to contribution limits, which are $2,000 per election.”

Hmm. Republicans should launch a major lawfare operation on this, just as payback. And so should actual Democrat RFK, Jr.