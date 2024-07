SCRAPING THE BOTTOM OF THE BARREL:

Russian tanks that haven't seen action since murdering civilians on the streets of Budapest and Prague, pulled from museums and given a new life in desperate attempt to gain another square kilometer of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/KskkWjvdAi — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) July 23, 2024

If the goal has been to bleed Putin in a war of attrition so that he can’t threaten the rest of Europe, it’s working.