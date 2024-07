DON’T DO THE MATH, IT WILL ONLY MAKE YOU GRUMPY: CDR Salamander: So How’s The Red Sea Fight Going? “So, in essence, we’ve expended all of 2022, 2023, and part of 2021’s procurement in just nine months. Against. A. Sub-4th Rate. Non-state. Actor.”

You can’t solve a problem unless you’re actually trying to solve it. Trying to look busy wastes ammo and accomplishes nothing, and that — for some unaccountable reason — is what we’re doing.