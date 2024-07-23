TRUTH IS A COMPLETE DEFENSE: Federal Judge: Disinformation Czar’s Defamation Claim Against Fox Is … “This morning, a federal judge threw out a lawsuit by self-proclaimed disinformation expert and one-time censorship board chief Nina Jankowicz. Jankowicz had sued Fox News for defamation involving 37 separate statements that she claimed were false and defamatory. — ie, ‘disinformation.’ Federal judge Colm F. Connolly dismissed the case because Jankowoicz’ claims turned out to be false and, well … disinformation-y, at least.”