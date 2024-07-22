SO WHO’S A BIG WINNER OUT OF ALL THESE CRAZY EVENTS? ELON MUSK. His X (“formerly known as Twitter”) is ground zero for everything. Even the Biden Administration, which went to some lengths to destroy Musk and Twitter after Musk purchased it, wound up making its big announcement on Elon’s platform. And it’s been the most useful information channel, since the established press has been pretty useless, and is rapidly becoming moreso as it becomes clear what messages it’s supposed to be transmitting.