I LIKE IT:
Biden can’t meet with Bibi for health reasons and Kamala won’t meet with Bibi for political reasons.
Bib should meet with Trump. https://t.co/cW5uHB66nU
— Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) July 22, 2024
