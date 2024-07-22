GENERATORS: Stuff We Use: Gasoline-Powered Generators. “The present generator at our disposal is a Honda unit, marketed as an inverter and belting out a maximum output of 2,200 watts. This is more than enough for the requirements around here, great for tools in the garage or the fridge and freezer when this area’s power company fails to keep the lights on (again). A huge feature of this Honda 2200i unit is its quiet operation, putting out less than 60 decibels of noise even at full whack. Using about a quarter of the 2,200-watt output results in a sub-50 decibel performance, which is scarcely more than a quiet room with the A/C softly blowing.”