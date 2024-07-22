IT’S COME TO THIS:

This is… not the worst idea in the world. @SpeakerJohnson https://t.co/GyEtfL8OpS — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 22, 2024

I mean, even the Dispatch crowd:

Kinda feel like Biden needs to, you know, say something to the American people pretty soon. Like on camera. This is getting weird. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 22, 2024

And a friend comments: “Oh my God, have Democrats so botched things that we’re about enter a cycle where people demand to see the DEATH certificate?!” Circle of life, man.

Related:

What the hell is going on? This isn't normalhttps://t.co/i0j5JAuruq — Timothy Imholt (@TimothyImholt) July 22, 2024

No one has seen the President. The Vice President is refusing to preside over the Senate because a Jewish leader will be speaking. This is where we are. https://t.co/2ZOJ3LyfMI — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 22, 2024

Maybe she expects to be sworn in as President by then.