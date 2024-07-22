IT’S COME TO THIS:
This is… not the worst idea in the world. @SpeakerJohnson https://t.co/GyEtfL8OpS
— Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 22, 2024
I mean, even the Dispatch crowd:
Kinda feel like Biden needs to, you know, say something to the American people pretty soon. Like on camera. This is getting weird.
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) July 22, 2024
And a friend comments: “Oh my God, have Democrats so botched things that we’re about enter a cycle where people demand to see the DEATH certificate?!” Circle of life, man.
Related:
What the hell is going on?
This isn't normalhttps://t.co/i0j5JAuruq
— Timothy Imholt (@TimothyImholt) July 22, 2024
No one has seen the President.
The Vice President is refusing to preside over the Senate because a Jewish leader will be speaking.
This is where we are. https://t.co/2ZOJ3LyfMI
— Sunny (@sunnyright) July 22, 2024
Maybe she expects to be sworn in as President by then.
Let's take a survey. It's a two hour poll. RT to spread it to get more votes.
Is Joe Biden still alive?
— RBe (@RBPundit) July 22, 2024
— GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 22, 2024