MARK JUDGE: Are Republicans ready for Kamala Harris, the queen of opposition research? “At some point in the next 100 days, something awful and potentially career-ending is going to come out about Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick. It might involve a sexual scandal. The accusations will not be true, but that won’t matter.”
