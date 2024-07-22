I DON’T WANT TO LIVE IN A LARRY CORREIA NOVEL:
Oh boy, good question… Okay, professional writer hat on (and yes, I've got a trilogy of thrillers) after the assassination attempt and coup, here is how I would write this election story if I was going as ham fisted cheese as possible. Let's see what actually comes true-
While… https://t.co/tL0AjYRTAm
— Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) July 22, 2024
Related:
Do I dare call it right now? Why not.
Biden will resign (or he may die?). Great drama to that, and a resignation (or funeral) capped by ascendency (& first weeks) of the 1st female prez will keep Trump (& the assassination attempt investigation) off the front pages for weeks.
— Elizabeth Scalia (@TheAnchoress) July 22, 2024