SAY, where’s Joe Biden? In Rehoboth, still under the impression he’s running for a second term. Nobody’s told him he withdrew . . .

Hey, these days it’s totally believable.

Plus, a friend writes: “One note on the rhetoric here: there is tremendous pushback online from the left and Bulwark types — but I repeat myself — against the use of ‘coup d’état’ to describe events. This is a tell, and ought to signal that we should use it often. We should use it because it implies a series of things they wish to avoid, the top two being that the plotters ought to face public accountability, and the President unfit to run is therefore unfit to remain in office. And there is one other reason to use it: because it is true.”

UPDATE: