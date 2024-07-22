WHERE IS BIDEN, ACTUALLY? ANY BETS ON WHETHER HE’S ABOVE OR BELOW THE SOD? Biden Drops Out [Updated].
(Metaphorically. I imagine he’d be in a freezer somewhere, waiting for the state funeral.)
WHERE IS BIDEN, ACTUALLY? ANY BETS ON WHETHER HE’S ABOVE OR BELOW THE SOD? Biden Drops Out [Updated].
(Metaphorically. I imagine he’d be in a freezer somewhere, waiting for the state funeral.)
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.