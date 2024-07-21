ROGER KIMBALL: Joe Biden Ushers in More Uncertainty by Stepping Aside: Here we have a party that really is preparing to disenfranchise voters.

The kicker is that Biden’s incapacity has been known to honest observers for as long as he has been president, indeed from before he was president. I have made a hobby of pointing out Biden’s porous relation to the English language for years.

What now? The Democratic convention is less than a month away. His letter thanks Kamala Harris but stops short of endorsing her (that came in a follow-up tweet just after: she was then backed by Bill and Hillary Clinton though not, curiously, Barack Obama). What about the 14 million people who voted for the Biden-Harris ticket in the primaries? One of the many things that Jack Smith was prosecuting Donald Trump for was attempting to disenfranchise voters in the 2020 election by questioning the election.

In fact, Trump did not seek to disenfranchise voters, merely to call attention to irregularities in the election process. But here we have a party that really is preparing to disenfranchise voters, all in the name of holding on to power.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has said repeatedly that any effort by the Democrats to slip in another candidate now would probably face legal challenges in some states. Biden was the clear and undisputed winner of the party’s primaries — and all those votes cannot simply be tossed out.

It’s been an interesting week. A nutter tried to murder Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Biden returned to his home, apparently with Covid, indisputably to huddle with his puppet masters to work out an exit strategy. What was he offered to walk the plank?