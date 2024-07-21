THAT WAS THEN, THIS IS NOW:
I remember days ago he just said this after donors cut him off.
He never cared about the people pic.twitter.com/sKhg1hagep
— Mathew V. Liberto (@The_Suntrip) July 21, 2024
THAT WAS THEN, THIS IS NOW:
I remember days ago he just said this after donors cut him off.
He never cared about the people pic.twitter.com/sKhg1hagep
— Mathew V. Liberto (@The_Suntrip) July 21, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.