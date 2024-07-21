ONE DOESN’T GO TO THE NEW REPUBLIC FOR ACCURATE GUN INFORMATION: Anti-Gun Writer’s Ideas Trip Over Themselves. “A recent article at New Republic shows us that not only are anti-gun arguments rarely fact-based, but that it’s hard to hide the truth: that they want to ban all guns. . . . At this point, we’ve gone from an argument against a weapon used in the shooting to a weapon not used, which is silly, but more importantly the writer has now tipped his hand while fumbling his arguments.”