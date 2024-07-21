IT’S NOT BIDEN’S PROBLEM ANYMORE: Trump erases Biden’s 2020 victory margin, leads in five of six ‘blue wall’ states.
And I expect the polling to be unsettled for a few weeks, until there’s an official nominee and people have had time to process it.
