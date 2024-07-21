OUT ON A LIMB: Biden’s media sycophants are the biggest losers of him stepping aside.

The losers are equally obvious. The Biden family, which held on to power in an attempt to white-knuckle it to the end, was ultimately rebuffed. Dr. Jill Biden, Hunter and Ashley will not get their way and will be headed to the White House exits soon enough. And Biden’s allies who stuck through til the end look all the worse for deluding themselves about his capacity. The obvious question, already raised by multiple Republican voices, is how he can possibly remain as president if he cannot even withstand the rigors of a political campaign. The pressure on Biden’s team will be immense and not just come from the right of center press. Having been lied to for so long, the media will not just accept the White House’s excuses as gospel. Yet perhaps no one is a bigger loser in this scenario than Joe Biden’s media sycophants, who continued to publicly maintain over the past three weeks that everything was just fine, or even if it wasn’t, that Biden represented the one great hedge against the anti-democracy forces of the right. Clearly, in the end, not even Biden himself believed that to be true — or he was incapable of convincing the donors, activists and party leaders that it was the truth. Only the likes of Joe and Mike, Joy and Sunny, Maddow and O’Donnell and the cohort of late-night hosts not named Jon Stewart or Bill Maher were there with Biden at the end of all things. They deserve to be laughingstocks — and they will be.

Lots of performance art this afternoon: Woke media goes into meltdown as CNN’s Van Jones CRIES on air and MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow shares utter disbelief after Biden steps down.

Viewers were stunned while watching Jones’ tears on television. One person tweeted: ‘Van Jones is crying on CNN because of what Biden selflessly did for his country.’ Another wrote: ‘Van Jones crying on CNN is pathetic. Grow up man.’ While a third added: ‘Van Jones crying on CNN again. Get this guy OUTTA HERE.’ Last month, MSNBC host Maddow said she fears that Trump will put her in an internment camp in the event he is reelected this upcoming election season. In an interview with CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcey, Maddow was asked about her concerns about being personally victimized by the Trump administration if he is to be winner of the 2024 presidential election. ‘Trump and his allies are openly talking about weaponizing the government to seek revenge against critics in media and politics, with some of his extremist allies even talking about jailing their fellow Americans,’ said Darcy. ‘You’re one of his most notable critics on television. Are you worried that you could be a target?’ Maddow replied: ‘I’m worried about the country broadly if we put someone in power who is openly avowing that he plans to build camps to hold millions of people, and to ‘root out’ what he’s described in subhuman terms as his ‘enemy from within.’

Morning Joe — if Comcast and/or NBC management allow it air — should be astonishing tomorrow.