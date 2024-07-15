WHAT ON EARTH IS GOING ON OVER AT MORNING JOE?

Folks, it is off the air today, for the first time in its history, and this is neither an accident nor a minor event in the media world. The flagship broadcast of America’s political establishment, Joe Biden’s “favorite show” — the one he possibly watches more religiously than he attends Mass — is missing in action on this most important Monday in recent living political times. (I imagine Joe Biden now lost, without his magnetic lodestone to center him, lacking any idea of what to say even to his chef today, and for the first time I genuinely fear for the nation.)

* * * * * * * *

And apparently, we must now all Beware of the Blob, for it cannot be trusted to be let loose on this Monday morning to explain how America ought to properly regard the attempted assassination of the former president of the United States. Could that possibly be because the attempt came after years of Morning Joe’s various guests spending their waking hours depicting that same man as an incubatory proto-Hitler? Here’s the funny thing: Honestly, I doubt it.

Read that again carefully: I do not think that was the reason at all. Because I don’t think shame motivated MSNBC at all. I instead wonder whether it was well-placed fear. Surely there are private communications — texts, emails, perhaps deeply unfortunate drunken half-punctuated rants CC’d to far more people than a sober person would send — that made today impossible. Why else would MSNBC do the utterly unprecedented, and simply axe its flagship brand-name show on one of the most consequential news days of the last decade? And if it was impossible for Mika and Joe to be up to the challenge of discussing events without the sort of rhetoric that would shame an entire nation, to say nothing of a network, then how on earth would it be any less so tomorrow? To quote one of RedState’s sharpest observers: “Pulling Morning Joe off the air is an admission.” “An admission of what?” remains the only question.