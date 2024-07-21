JUST WATCH HOW THE PRESS, WHICH HAS NEVER LIKED KAMALA, WILL SUDDENLY BUILD HER UP. A saint, a warrior queen, a wise woman for our time, a loving shepherdess for our troubled flock.
UPDATE:
There is no way Kamala would have been the nominee if Joe Biden dropped out before the Democratic Primary and had to run vs other candidates. The people who control Joe also control Kamala and just subverted democracy with pure election fraud and theft https://t.co/2nchIGsTPH
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 21, 2024