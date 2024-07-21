SO IF BIDEN’S UNFIT TO RUN A CAMPAIGN, HOW IS HE FIT TO RUN A COUNTRY?

To do this by letter and tweet where we cannot see your face or hear your voice amid all the palace intrigue and after saying for weeks you would not do it is such a failure of leadership and will open up so many conspiracy theories… https://t.co/unBHuDAcd6 — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) July 21, 2024

Where do we go for our apology after being lied to by the media for 3 years? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2024

Not the first time he's lied to a room full of black people. https://t.co/hdkg0nt8nh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 21, 2024

UPDATE: https://twitter.com/monsterhunter45/status/1815088158457180400