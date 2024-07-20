THE EV BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Change of Plans: Ford Will Build Super Duty Trucks Instead of EVs in Canada (With a Twist). “Ford announced today that the Oakville Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, will assemble Ford Super Duty pickup trucks starting in 2026. The move is a bit of an about-face, as the Oakville plant—which until recently had produced the Ford Edge (and before that, Edge-related vehicles) was supposed to build EVs. In April of last year, Ford announced with some fanfare a major investment in Oakville to create a next-generation EV campus, which was intended to build EVs starting in 2025. That isn’t happening, not by next year, and possibly not ever.”