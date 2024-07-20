I DON’T BLAME HIM UNDER THE CIRCUMSTANCES, BUT IT’S A MAJOR LOSS: UF President Ben Sasse steps down to care for ailing wife.

University of Florida President Ben Sasse on Thursday announced he is stepping down from his role as president to take care of his ailing wife, who was recently diagnosed with epilepsy and memory issues, and to spend more time with family and their 13-year-old son.

“I’ve got two spectacular callings in life right now: First, I’m a husband and dad. Second, I’ve been blessed to serve as president of the best dang public university in America – Go Gators! – and I’ve loved the challenge of giving this university everything I’ve got,” Sasse posted on X.

“But here’s the bottom line: Those callings are significantly at odds with each other right now. Gator Nation needs a president who can keep charging hard, Melissa deserves a husband who can pull his weight, and my kids need a dad who can be home many more nights.”

Sasse took the helm of UF in 2022. A news release on the university’s website states Sasse will transition to a teaching and advisory role and the board will work to quickly identify an interim president. Sasse’s last day as president is July 31.

“In recent months, Melissa has been diagnosed with epilepsy and has been struggling with a new batch of memory issues. It’s been hard, but we’ve faced it together. A lot of late nights, a lot of hard decisions, and a lotta ‘what matters most?’ conversations,” Sasse’s statement read.

“I’m going to remain involved in serving our UF students — past, present, and future — but I need to walk arm-in-arm with my dearest friend more hours of every week.”