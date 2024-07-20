AUDIO POINTS TO TWO BUTLER SHOOTERS: Instapundit readers have all kinds of skills and knowledge, so could some of you tell the rest of us if there are flaws in Chris Martenson’s claim his audio analysis of the nine shots fired in the Trump assassination attempt strongly points to the presence of two shooters.
