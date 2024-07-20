OH, NOTHING THAT GOOD: Dems return to Tammany Hall tactics with backroom dealings to boot Biden: Smoke-filled rooms? Should Biden opt to step aside, it is far from certain that Vice President Kamala Harris would be the automatic stand-in on the party ticket. “I certainly was not the first person to notice Biden’s obvious lack of capacity and capabilities. Indeed, Republicans, and other independent media have been pointing it out literally for years. But they were viciously attacked for doing so because it threatened the Democrats’ power.”

A friend texts:

Repub msg for 2024 is pretty simple, no matter who the Dems run: “They saddled you with a dementia patient.” Longer form: “They saddled you with a massively corrupt, career incompetent dementia patient, with a cackling buffoon for a backstop. This only became a crisis for them when you noticed. Why trust them now?”

Yes, their problem isn’t that Joe is unfit. Their problem is that too many people noticed.