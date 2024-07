GOOD. WE SHOULD BE DOING THE SAME. Israel strikes Iran-backed Houthis after Tehran proxy attacked Jewish state: ‘Significance is clear.’ NSC spokesperson says US ‘not involved’ in Yemen strikes, and didn’t ‘coordinate or assist’ Israel with them.

We should be ashamed of that last bit. And the Israelis should follow up with more. The Houthis — like Hamas, and all the other barbarians — should be punished until they unconditionally surrender and cease all hostilities.