CROWDSTRIKE UPDATE: Now trains are hit in Crowdstrike outage as ticket machines and scanners go down at London stations on one of year’s busiest travel days – while families queue at Dover and 28,000 Brits battle to fly home with another 45 UK flights axed today.

Fears for patients as Crowdstrike chaos pharmacy backlogs set to continue.

Russia Thanks Western Sanctions for Helping It Avoid The Crowdstrike IT Outage. Heh.

Crowdstrike’s Terms and Conditions Say Most Customers Would Just Get A Refund Despite Massive Damage.

Crowdstrike Failure Highlights the Fragility of Globally Connected Technology.

What Happened to Digital Resilience? “In the worst-case scenarios that the Biden administration has quietly simulated over the past year or so, Russian hackers working on behalf of Vladimir V. Putin bring down hospital systems across the United States. In others, China’s military hackers trigger chaos, shutting down water systems and electric grids to distract Americans from an invasion of Taiwan. As it turned out, none of those grim situations caused Friday’s national digital meltdown.” Instead, in the words of Joseph Story, we were “victims of our own imbecility.”