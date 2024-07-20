THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE US LETS A COLOR REVOLUTION GO THROUGH: Houthi drone attack rocks Tel Aviv near US embassy branch office, injuring 7.
Not the only thing that happens, right? But one of the things. Stolen elections have consequences.
THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE US LETS A COLOR REVOLUTION GO THROUGH: Houthi drone attack rocks Tel Aviv near US embassy branch office, injuring 7.
Not the only thing that happens, right? But one of the things. Stolen elections have consequences.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.