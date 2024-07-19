MY CONGRESSMAN PURSUING HIS USUAL BIG-BUDGET APPROACH:
Getting set up for a TV interview. My camera stand is a @MountainDew bottle and a Copenhagen can. #Merica Dadgummit pic.twitter.com/2kxa61keEU
— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 19, 2024
MY CONGRESSMAN PURSUING HIS USUAL BIG-BUDGET APPROACH:
Getting set up for a TV interview. My camera stand is a @MountainDew bottle and a Copenhagen can. #Merica Dadgummit pic.twitter.com/2kxa61keEU
— Tim Burchett (@timburchett) July 19, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.