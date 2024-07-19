SECRET SERVICE SOURCE: WOULD-BE TRUMP ASSASSIN HID RIFLE AHEAD OF DEADLY RALLY SHOOTING. “It was not immediately clear where he hid it, however.” Smart money’s gotta be on the slightly sloped roof, right?
