JEFFREY CARTER: Corporate Greed Isn’t Greed, It’s Power. “The head of the Teamsters spoke at the Republican Convention. Amazing. It doesn’t surprise me that Trump gets along with unions. He’s a commercial real estate developer from NYC. Of course he has to understand and get along with unions.”

Plus: “Instead of greed and who pays what in taxes, we ought to be focused on competition. The more competitive we make our economy, the more we will have innovation.”