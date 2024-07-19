THE SUCKINESS THAT IS CROWDSTRIKE: A Billion Blue Screens as Windows is Down Worldwide. “Around a billion computers are bricked worldwide, mostly corporate ones. This isn’t just an online service going down for a few hours. Every affected computer needs to be rebooted in fail mode and have a driver manually [deleted].”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.