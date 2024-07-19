DEMOCRACY DIES IN ATTACKING THE PARENTS OF AMERICAN-ISRAELI HOSTAGES: Washington Post Deletes Post ‘Mischaracterizing’ American-Israeli Hostage Parents.

The Washington Post took down a social media post which characterized the parents of an American hostage held in Gaza as ignoring the ongoing military operation. The parents of Omer Neutra attended the RNC this week in an effort to bring attention to those being held captive since Oct. 7.

“Omer Neutra has been missing since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. When his parents speak publicly, they don’t talk about Israel’s assault on Gaza that has killed over 38,000 Palestinians, according to local officials. Experts have warned of looming famine,” the original social media post by the newspaper read.

The post immediately received backlash for asserting that Neutra was missing, not being held captive and that his parents should be advocating on behalf of the civilians in Gaza as well.

Though the Post deleted the original social media post, the sentiment still remains throughout the story.

“When the Neutras speak publicly, they don’t talk about the ferocity of Israel’s counterattack, which has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians and left nearly 90,000 injured, according to the Gaza Health Ministry,” the story reads.