JEFF BEZOS BOUGHT THE WASHINGTON POST, BUT THE LEFT WON’T ALLOW HIM TO RUN IT:

As noted two weeks ago in this space: In short, these liberal activists posing as journalists would in fact rather see the paper collapse then start to report stories in a fair and balanced fashion that can be seen as not tilting left. Which is to say, the internals at the Post have, in a mere two weeks, gotten worse. And that in turn means there is one seriously basic fact at the Post. Jeff Bezos may have purchased the Washington Post. On paper he is the owner. But the left-wing activists who are masquerading as journalists are determined to not allow Bezos to run the paper he owns.

As Ira Stoll asked on Thursday: Who Will Be the Washington Post’s Next Owner?

Now the Post staff is worked up into a panic over a British former Wall Street Journal executive’s plan to bring in editors from the Wall Street Journal and the Telegraph to run the place. The supposed trigger is the British press’s use of “stolen” documents, but that seems like a pretext coming from the staff of a newspaper that published the Pentagon Papers. The real issue isn’t stolen documents (the Post staff didn’t mind when the New York Times published President Trump’s stolen tax return) but fear that the new Post management might curb the left-wing tilt. Whatever the motive, Bezos is under fire from his own staff, which is questioning his loyalty to the institution. One Post veteran editor and reporter, the biographer David Maraniss, posted on Facebook, “Jeff Bezos owns the Post but he is not of and for the Post.”

To which Bezos must be thinking, “I’m not? If I’m signing your paycheck, I’m ‘of and for the f***ing Post.'”

At least for now.