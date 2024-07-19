‘HUNDREDS OF RACIST PLANT NAMES WILL CHANGE AFTER HISTORIC VOTE BY BOTANISTS.’ Seems like this could be confusing, but I guess it could be worse, right? Oh, it is. “A second change to the rules for naming plants that aimed to address problematic names, such as those recognizing people who profited from the transatlantic slave trade, also passed — albeit in a watered-down form.”
