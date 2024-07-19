GOOD QUESTION: Why Would Any Legit Dem Presidential Prospect Jump Into This Mess?

Meanwhile in a discussion about Trump’s speech last night — consensus: Started out great, went on too long — a friend makes this observation: “He spoke, often seemingly extemporaneously, for an hour and 32 minutes. Regardless of context, imagine Biden trying to speak like that for 11 minutes and 32 seconds. Huge contrast.”

Heck, he can barely manage one minute and 32 seconds, and that’s only when they get the drugs right.