OUCH:
Is this the first presidential election in which, before the election, one party has so clearly defeated the other candidate to the point where said opponent is forced to drop out?
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 18, 2024
OUCH:
Is this the first presidential election in which, before the election, one party has so clearly defeated the other candidate to the point where said opponent is forced to drop out?
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 18, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.